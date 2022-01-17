Pay us or face attacks

Residents of nine Zamfara communities have received a letter from bandits operating in Gando forest in Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara State.

Premium Times reported that the terrorists in the letter which has been authenticated by a source at the palace of Bunun Zugu, district head of Zugu in Bukkuyum local government area, told residents of the communities to pay their levies or face deadly attacks.

The letters were written in Hausa language and addressed to the different communities. Each of the letters has the name of the community on the top and the money it is expected to pay. There are also mobile phone numbers on the letters.

All the letters bore the same contents except the title of the town and the amount the bandits are seeking. One of the letters read;

“Yargalma. N5,000,000. From Dogon Sabi na Auwali Wanzam. You people should reach out to us for peace. Come and pay us money or vacate your town. Respect this and live in peace.”

Zugu…