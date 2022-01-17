Robert Lewandowski named ‘The Best’ by FIFA for a second year in a row ahead of Lionel Messi and Mo Salah

Robert Lewandowski has been named the top men’s player at FIFA’s ‘The Best’ awards for the second year in a row ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi.

The Bayern Munich striker retained the award he picked up last year following a prolific 2021 performance for the Bundesliga giants.

Lewandowski said: ‘Thank you very much. I am very honoured to win this trophy and feel proud. I know it belongs to my team-mates and coaches. We all work hard to win the games. It is special to work with these guys around me.

‘I never dream about breaking this record [of Gerd Muller’s]. To score 41 in 29 games – if you ask me that a few years ago if it is possible I would tell you it is impossible. I also say to him thank-you. He set so many records and to me it was always the next step to try and break it.’

