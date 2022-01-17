



Singer Waje has taken to her Twitter handle to pose an interesting question to married men. She wrote;''Husbands I’m asking for a friend. If your wife goes grocery shopping and as she gets to the counter to sort the bill, a fine fellow offers to pay her bill. should she politely decline or allow this stranger help with the bill.'' The post Singer Waje poses a question to married men appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information