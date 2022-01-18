APC and PDP refusing to zone their presidential ticket to South-East will amount to injustice





Victor Chukwu, a lawmaker representing Ezza North/West in Ebonyi state House of Assembly has said that the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party have no genuine reason not to zone their Presidential tickets to the South-East geopolitical zone.

Addressing newsmen in Abakiliki, Chukwu said it would amount to injustice if the presidential ticket is not zoned to the region.

“It will be unfair if both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party refuse to zone their presidential tickets to the South-East geopolitical zone. It would amount to injustice. “First and foremost, why would they not zone their tickets to the South-East? Are political parties a composition of animals? For goodness sake, political parties are a composition of human beings, not animals. And these parties should be humane enough to know when they are drifting away from humanity. “What would they anchor zoning away their tickets, from the South-East, on? What would…





Source: Linda Ikeji