Court of Arbitration for Sport lifts FIFA’s suspension on Pape Gueye with the footballer to go ahead and play for Senegal at AFCON

The Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, on Monday provisionally lifted a FIFA ban on Pape Gueye, paving the way for Marseille midfielder to play for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The OM midfielder was subject to investigation after agreeing on personal terms with Watford over a move, only to change his mind and joined Marseille in the summer of 2020.

The world football governing body, FIFA, decided to ban the player whilst they investigated the strange scenario regarding his transfer. This meant that he would be ineligible for the current Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

But the Lausanne-based court has not yet ruled on the FIFA decision to ban the 22-year-old from all official competitions for four months because he “is no longer suspended for the moment”, a CAS spokesman told AFP.

Gueye, who is in Cameroon with the Senegal squad for AFCON, “obtained a suspension” of the ruling, said the CAS spokesman.