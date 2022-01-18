Enough of lip service. We need more women in strategic roles





The First lady of Nigeria. Aisha Buhari, has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop paying lip services to its promises to ensure women occupy strategic positions in the party.

Mrs Buhari made the demand at the maiden edition of the APC national women conference which held in Abuja on Tuesday, January 18.

She said the future of Nigeria depends on the potentials of women, adding that the APC must move beyond “paying lip service” to women’s involvement in governance.

“This is the first time the national women conference of the APC is being held to establish our commitment to setting the position of women in matters of national importance, especially in increasing the visibility of women, positioning women for future political offices, and encouraging them to aspire more towards the progress of our great party. Since 2015, I’ve had the privilege of engaging Nigerian women across the entire country. My conviction is that Nigeria’s future is entirely dependent on…





Source: Linda Ikeji