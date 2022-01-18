OctaFX and musician Buju team up to uplift Lagos orphanage over the holiday season

The international Forex broker OctaFX and the musician Buju collaborated in a Christmas charity initiative in Lagos state. They visited an orphanage and treated the children and the staff with holiday gifts and a proper celebration.

Most people probably know how the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season is all about giving back to others and sending kind vibes throughout the stratosphere.

So what better way to return to the community than by supporting the most vulnerable among us? Children.

That is precisely what the musician Buju and the global Forex broker OctaFX set out to do. After some deliberations, they swiftly found the ‘Motherless Babies Home’ in the city of Lekki—an orphanage in Lagos state.

The ‘Motherless Babies Home’ is a state institution known for the care and energy that goes to its young inhabitants. The home houses 56 children and has a staff of 33 people.

Gifts didn’t just go to the youth but also the orphanage’s faculty….