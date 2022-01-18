Troops dislodge IPOB/ESN stronghold at Lilu forest in Anambra

Troops of the Nigerian Army(NA) in a joint operations conducted with other security agencies have dislodged a notorious stronghold of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Lilu Forest in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Lilu is a border town between Imo and Anambra States, which was hitherto known to be used as an operational base of the dissidents.

A statement released by Brig. General Onyeama Nwachuku, the director of Army Public Relations, states that the operations, which were conducted in the early hours of Monday 17 January 2022, led to the neutralization of some gunmen in a firefight that ensued.