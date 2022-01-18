Wife sues husband in Gombe for biting her during a quarrel

A Nigerian woman, Lawiza Muazu, has dragged her husband, Alhaji Muazu, before the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Unguwar Idi, Gombe State, over claims of domestic violence.

Lawiza in the court documents accused her husband of biting her while they were quarreling. She also alleged that her husband beats her regularly when they have misunderstandings.

“The latest quarrel we had was when I refused to cook food for the house. My action was a result of the non-provision of firewood or charcoal by him. When he beat me for the first time, I went home, but my father asked me to go back. My husband later resorted to biting me after the beating. He would bite my fingers for refusing to cook food.”

She, therefore, asked the court to dissolve her marriage with Muazu saying she could no longer tolerate him.”

The husband denied biting and beating Lawiza.