2023 Election: Corrupt elites don’t want another Buhari





The Presidency has said that corrupt elites in the country do not want “another Buhari” in 2023 because of their selfish agenda.

Claiming that many political elites in the country cannot wait for the President’s second term in office to end, President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu in a statement released on Tuesday January 18, added that his principal’s strong legacy would be difficult to dismantle.

Shehu also claimed that Buhari broke belief of Presidents enriching themselves and their accessories at the public’s expense.

“So many in the political elite of this country cannot wait for the President’s second term in office to end. They yearn for a return to the ‘good old days’ of helping themselves to public funds with abandon, the easy export of ill-gotten money to foreign bank accounts, of acting without responsibility, accountability, or censure. The last thing they want is ‘another Buhari’. “Even though the President will stand down after…





Source: Linda Ikeji