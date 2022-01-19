Actor Sidney Poitier’s cause of death revealed

Cause of Sidney Poitier’s death has been revealed less than two weeks after heartbreaking news of his death.

The legendary entertainer who was the first black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, died at home in Beverly Hills on January 6. The death was reported to the coroner’s office, but a biopsy and autopsy were not performed at the time.

In a new death certificate obtained by TMZ on Tuesday January 18, it was revealed that Sidney died from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer.

Sidney was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 66 in 1993, but was able to beat the disease after successfully undergoing surgery. His struggles with Alzheimer’s dementia were not as publicly known.