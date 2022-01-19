Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC has arraigned a serving airman, Lance Corporal Haruna Samuel of the Nigeria Air Force Base, Kaduna on a one count charge bordering on theft and criminal misappropriation.

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on Tuesday, January 18.

The defendant was alleged to have on December 3, 2020 received a credit alert of the sum of N 20, 014,300 (Twenty Million, Fourteen Thousand, Three Hundred Naira) into his bank account.

The money was sent in error from the account of his employer. Knowing full well he wasn’t expecting any payment of such magnitude, the defendant instead of reporting the issue to his bank or employer, went ahead to withdraw part of the money for personal use, including settling debts.

After carrying out this fraudulent act, the defendant absconded from his duty post to Plateau State where he was eventually arrested by operatives of the Commission.

Count one of the…