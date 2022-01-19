AMCON MD allegedly arrested and detained by EFCC

The Managing Director of Assets Management Company of Nigeria, Ahmed Kuru, has allegedly been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Sahara Reporters reports that Kuru, who has been accused of assets diversion and selling of seized assets by businessmen accused of loan default with banks, to cronies at below value prices, was invited by the EFCC on Wednesday, January 19.

A source at the EFCC confirmed to the publication that Kuru was invited by the commission after confirmation of him selling assets worth billions of naira belonging to Atlantic.