Dani Alves makes public plea to Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona

Dani Alves has made a public plea to his former team-mate, Lionel Messi, to follow in his footsteps by returning to Barcelona to finish his career.

The Brazilian defender and Messi played together for more than eight years at Barca until he left for Juventus in 2016 before having stints at PSG and Sao Paulo.

The wing-back recently made a sensational return to the Nou Camp to continue his playing career at 38.

Alves, who won six LaLiga titles, three Champions League crowns, and three Club World Cup trophies among other major honours, returned to the Nou Camp in November, five years after his first stint with the Catalan giants came to an end.

Alves told Tot Costa de Catalunya Radio via Sport: ‘Messi is the best player in the history of football. It’s strange to be here and not see him, to not have him in the squad.

‘Sometimes things don’t happen as we dream. I already told him that he is not going to be in any better place than here.

‘He told me the…