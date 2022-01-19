House Of Reps also backtracks on direct primaries decision

By
Headliners
-
2


Electoral bill: House Of Reps also backtracks on direct primaries decision

Like the senate, the House of Representatives has also rescinded its decision on the compulsory direct primaries clause in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

 

The amendment was done during a plenary session on Wednesday January 19. They adopted the direct and indirect primaries, and expunged the consensus option.

 

During the plenary, the lawmakers went into a closed-door session after which the chamber became rowdy. But the reason for the rowdiness was unclear as they were later seen in different groups conferring.



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR