“I stand with Mompha” – Bobrisky sets aside his differences with Mompha as the BDC operator is re-arrested by the EFCC

Bobrisky has taken to Instagram to reveal that he stands with Mompha after the latter was re-arrested by the EFCC.

 

Nigerian businessman, Ismaila Mustapha aka Momph, was arraigned in court on January 12, 2022, after being re-arrested for cyber fraud and money laundering.

 

He was granted bail of N200 million today, Jan. 18.

 

Reacting, Bobrisky who engaged in a savage online fight with Mompha only weeks earlier, revealed that he stands with the businessman.

 

He then called out those who were with Mompha when the going was good but have now abandoned him and are talking bad about him.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

