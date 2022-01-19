Iwobi, Musa, Ebuehi set for first start against Guinea-Bissau today

Super Eagles trio, Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, and Tyronne Ebuehi are set to make their first start at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

The stars will start when the Eagles take on Guinea-Bissau in their final Group D match on Wednesday January 19.

Fatih Karagumruk forward, Musa is expected to lead the Eagles out in what will be their 96th match in the history of the competition. The three-time African champions have recorded 52 wins drawn 22 and lost 21.

Iwobi and Ebuehi are expected to replace Samuel Chukwueze and Ola Aina in the starting line-up for the game against the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau.

Assistant captain William Ekong, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, and striker Kelechi Iheanacho are likely to keep their places in the starting XI.

Speaking ahead of his team’s final group fixture, interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, said, “Yes it is always good to qualify for the next round before your last game. We have done that with…