Julia Fox shares new steamy snap with boyfriend Kanye West (Photo)

Julia Fox, 31, took to her Instagram story to share a new steamy snap with boyfriend, rapper Kanye West,44.

The pair, who met on New Year’s Eve before they kicked off their relationship, were seen getting frisky in the snap as Julia held Kanye with one hand and a glass of wine in the other.

The actress and model recently wrote an essay about their relationship when they started to accompany the photo shoot they did together.

‘I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,’ she spilled.

She gushed that he surprised her with a hotel suite full of clothes, which was ‘every girl’s dream come true’ and ‘felt like a real Cinderella moment.’