Man shares rude note he received from a delivery driver who intentionally delayed his food delivery because he didn’t tip him

A man who waited 45 minutes for his food order to arrive has called out the delivery driver for intentionally delaying his delivery because he didn’t tip him.

Mykul Myas, who lives in Baltimore, Maryland, took to Facebook to call out a DoorDash driver and his post has gone viral.

He revealed that he waited 45 minutes for his food and when he finally got his order, it came with a rude note from the driver.

The driver wrote: “Leave a tip next time and this might not happen. And don’t bother trying to get me fired. Going back to Amazon.”

Mykul’s post has led to a debate about giving tips to service providers in the US.