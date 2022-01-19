Troops neutralize three terrorists, rescue eight kidnapped victims in Kaduna

Rescued victims

Troops have foiled attacks and rescued eight kidnap victims in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, January 18, said three terrorists were killed by troops in separate operations.

“Troops engaged and repelled terrorists during oprations in Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of the state,” the Commissioner stated.

“Troops in the Maraban Rido general area of Chikun LGA responded to sounds of gunfire and swiftly mobilized towards the target location in Ungwan Musa,”

“The troops fought their way through an ambush, which they cleared aggressively as they approached the scene of the attack,”

“An intense firefight followed at the targeted building. The troops’ superior firepower eventually prevailed over the terrorists who escaped through a back fence with gunshot wounds, as confirmed by bloodstains which lined their…