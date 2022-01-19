World’s oldest man dies less than a month before celebrating his 113th birthday

The world’s oldest man has died less than a month before his 113th birthday.

Father-of-eight, Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia passed away at his home in the northern Spanish city of Leon on Tuesday morning, January 18.

The retired shoemaker was due to celebrate his birthday with his family on February 8, the date he claimed to have been born.

Saturnino earned his place as the world’s oldest man in the Guinness Book of Records last September when he reached the ripe old age of 112 years.

The father of eight, who was married to Antonina Barrio, had 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. One of the couple’s eight children, the only boy, died when he was still young.

Quizzed about his secret of his longevity, Saturnino responded: ‘A quiet life and not hurting anyone.’

Passionate football fan Saturnino was remembered Tuesday by his local club Cultural y Deportivo Leonesa, which tweeted: ‘We’re saddened by the death of Saturnino de la Fuente, the oldest man…