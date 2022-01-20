AFCON 2021: “I am not leaving, I want to stay and qualify the team for the World Cup”

Milovan Rajevac, the coach of the Ghanaian national team has vowed not to resign in spite the humiliating exit of his team in the group stage of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Serbian coach disclosed this at a news conference after Comoros Island defeated his team 3-2 in the final Group C game at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Tuesday night to send them out of the tournament, leaving them bottom of the table.

The 68-year old gaffer, however, said he had just a few months to prepare them for the tournament but plans to stay on to qualify the Black Stars for the Qatar FIFA World Cup later in the year.

“I am not leaving. I want to stay and qualify Ghana for the World Cup. We didn’t start the game against Comoros how we wanted, and we conceded an early goal. It was a poor start for us, and then the red card to Andre Ayew changed everything.

I think Comoros deserved this win because they played very well than us,” the coach said.

Rajevac led…