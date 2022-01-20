Defending Champions, Algeria crash out of Africa Cup of Nations with just 1 point

Defending African champions, Algeria have crashed out of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Cameroon.

Algeria who had just one point in two games and needed a win to qualify to the next round of the tournament were crushed 3 – 1 by Ivory Coast in the group stage on Thursday evening.

Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare scored in the first half for the Elephants in Douala, while Pepe added another goal after the break as the Ivory Coast secured top spot in Group E.

Riyad Mahrez failed to a second-half penalty before Sofiane Bendebka pulled one back for Algeria, their first goal since arriving in Cameroon, but it was too late to change the scoreline.

In Group E, Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea cruised to the round of 16 with seven and 6 points respectively, while Algeria crashed out with just one point. Sierra Leone who got 2 points will be hoping to qualify on the best losers opportunity.