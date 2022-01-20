"His and Hers"- Porsha Williams’ Nigerian FiancÃ©, Simon Guobadia shows off their Rolls Royce cars after he bought her one for $300K (Photos)

61e92b776b892Simon Guobadia, the Nigerian fiance of Porsha Williams has taken to Instagram to show off their Rolls Royce cars after he splashed $300K to get one of the luxury whips for the reality star. In one post, the US-based entrepreneur and executive producer, wrote: "His and Hers" as he showed off their  Rolls Royce cars. 61e92b148b2df61e92b24734a0      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post “His and Hers”- Porsha Williams’ Nigerian Fianc, Simon Guobadia shows off their Rolls Royce cars after he bought her one for $300K (Photos) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



