Reno Omokri has said that what a foreign coach could not do with Super Eagles, a local coach is doing.
He said this on his Instagram page this evening while commending the Nigerian team’s coach Austine Eguavoen after the Super Eagles beat Guinea Bissau 2-0.
His post reads;
”What can I say? What a foreign coach could not do, a local coach is doing. Sometimes, what you are looking for outside is actually in your pocket. Augustine Eguavoen is doing a stellar job. The boys are doing us proud and the super in Super Eagles is not hype. It is reality.
Who was the man of the match? Hmm… What if I say Simon? Anyway, let me say that the best thing about the defeat of Guinea Bissau is that people from both ends of Nigeria scored a goal each. So, it was a victory that promoted national unity.
And the best thing is that the Super Eagles are always prepared. They do not underestimate anybody. Never underestimate anybody. If you are against an opponent or if an enemy comes against…
