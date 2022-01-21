Court remands couple who invaded their son’s school with thugs and beat up teacher in Ogun

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ado in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State has remanded a couple, Oyedele Nutai Joseph and Mrs Elizabeth Joseph, an SS3 Student of Toyan High School, Ere, who allegedly beat up a teacher.

It would be recalled that the student who was reprimanded by his teacher for his hairstyle had invaded the school with her parents and some hoodlums to attack the teacher.

Magistrate B.O Abdul Salam having listened to the charge read by the Prosecuting Officer, Inspector Adeyemo, expressed disappointment over the attitude of some parents who followed their wards to school to attack teachers for disciplining their wards.

“Why are these children attacking their teachers? If a drastic measure is not taken, these are the kind of youths that will become a menace not only to their teachers but also to police officers and court officials if they get a judgement that is not satisfactory to them,” the Magistrate said.

“If my parents had…