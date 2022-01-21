Heartbroken father discovers 2-year-old daughter he flaunts online isn’t his after conducting DNA test

By
Headliners
-
11


Heartbroken father discovers 2-year-old daughter he flaunts online isn

A man, who is known for flaunting ‘his’ child and the child’s mother on Facebook, has shared a heartbreaking update after discovering the child isn’t his biological child.

 

Michael Mokoena, in a recent Facebook post, referred to his child’s mother as his soul mate and revealed an interesting conversation they had. He also professed his love for her.

 

Heartbroken father discovers 2-year-old daughter he flaunts online isn

 

Other posts show him bonding with his daughter.

 

Heartbroken father discovers 2-year-old daughter he flaunts online isn

 

Sadly, he took to Facebook a day ago to reveal that DNA test has shown he isn’t the biological father of the child.

 

Heartbroken father discovers 2-year-old daughter he flaunts online isn

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

