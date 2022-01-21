House of Reps members react to World Health Organization’s statistics that 3 out of 10 Nigerians are mentally sick

House of Representatives has reacted to the statistics by the World Health Organization that 3 out of every 10 Nigerians have one form of mental illness or another.

The house during its plenary on Thursday, January 20, averred that over 20,000,000 Nigerians were currently suffering from various degrees of mental illness or disorder without psychiatric health care. The House mandated its Committees on Health Institutions and Healthcare Services to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Health towards improving mental health facilities around the country and further carry out serious sensitization of Nigerians on this issue.

The resolution followed a motion titled “Need to Address the Rising Cases of Mental Health in Nigeria” presented by Hon. Uchechuku Nnam-Obi from Rivers State and considered by the House at Thursday plenary.

Presenting his motion, Nnam-Obi noted that the World Health Organization, WHO considers mental health as a state of wellbeing in which the…