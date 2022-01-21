Is that not foolishness?- Actress Eucharia Anunobi berates Nigerians who build palatial houses in their villages

Actress Eucharia Anunobi has berated Nigerians who build palatial houses in their villages. In a video she posted on her Instagram page, the actress averred that it is not wise to spend so much money to build a house in a place one rarely stays.



Source: Linda Ikeji

