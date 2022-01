A man has become a victim of online shopping scam.

The man saw a photo of a pair of shoes online and decided to order from the Twitter vendor who advertised it.

However, when it was delivered, what he had was different from what he ordered.

The shoe delivered was of low quality and looked old and worn.

“What I ordered vs what I got. Some of you vendors on Twitter NG are just something else,” he wrote as he shared photos of the shoes advertised and the ones delivered.