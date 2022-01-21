Mum drops dead after ‘washing machine gave her electric shock’ while doing laundry

A mum dropped dead while doing her laundry as the washing machine reportedly gave her a fatal electric shock.

Tais de Oliveira Rost, 27, is said to have been alone at her home in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul when the tragedy occurred on Monday, January 17.

She was found by her boyfriend William Bottega, whom she had only started dating a month ago.

He immediately called the emergency services, but they were not able to save her.

Bottega took to Facebook to pay tribute to his late girlfriend, writing: “I will love you today and always, for being that special person who came into my life.

“I ask God to comfort our hearts. It hurts a lot, it doesn’t seem real. Until we meet again…”

The post-mortem report has not yet been published, but the strong suspicion is that the 27-year-old was killed by an accidental electrical discharge from the washing machine while she was washing clothes.

The Civil Police – Brazil’s investigative police force…