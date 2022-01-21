Police arrests teenage gang members for beating and robbing a man in Lagos

Three young men have been arrested for stealing from a man and beating him up.

Yusuph Ahmed was robbed of N100,000 and other belongings by Ridwan Imran (20), Lukman Abiodun (18) and Abdulahi Isa (18), according to police.

The suspects were arrested by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos Police Command.

According to the police, the suspects approached the victim at about 9pm on Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Isheri – Berger Garage and robbed him.

A statement on RRS’ Facebook page said the attackers harassed and chased their target to Agege Stadium, smashed a bottle on his head and pushed him inside the drainage.

Apart from the cash, they stole three mobile phones and a wristwatch, all estimated at over N600,000.

Ahmed explained that one of his customers gave him the N100,000 to refurbish a Sienna car.

“I got to Isheri – Berger Garage where they (pointing to Ridwan Imran and Lukman Abiodun) ordered me to give them money for food.

“I pleaded with them…