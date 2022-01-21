Police parades Edo police officer who assaulted and shot at travelers in viral video

The Edo State Police has paraded the police officer who assaulted travelers and shot in their direction in a viral video.

The video went viral yesterday and caused outrage.

Following the outrage, it was revealed that the police officer involved and his team members have been arrested.

However, Nigerians were not satisfied and asked for proof.

The Nigerian Police Force has now released a statement on Facebook, alongside a photo of the trigger-happy police officer being paraded.

The police said the incident happened in December 2021. However, it took the video going viral for the officer to be arrested in January 2022.

The officer has been identified as Jude Ogudu.

He and his team members who were present during the incident are currently being held in the detention facilities of the State CID.

The case is being investigated by the X-squad unit of the Command.