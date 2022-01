The rounds of 16 fixtures at the ongoing Africa Cup Of Nations in Cameroon has been revealed.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Tunisia on Sunday, January 23, while host nation Cameroon will take on Comoros.

See full fixtures below.

Burkina Faso v Gabon

Nigeria v Tunisia

Senegal v Cape Verde

Mali v Equatorial Guinea

Guinea v Gambia

Cameroon v Comoros

Ivory Coast v Egypt

Morocco v Malawi