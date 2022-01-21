Throwback video of five year old Hanifa Abubakar kidnapped and killed by her school teacher in Kano

A heartbreaking video of late five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar asking everyone to protect themselves has been shared online.

Hanifa was kidnapped and killed by her own school proprietor in Kano last December. Her body was discovered a few days ago where the school teacher had buried her remains after feeding her with rat poison.

Before she was gruesomely murdered, Hanifa was filmed by family members urging everyone to protect themselves.