Troops gun down three notorious kidnappers who participated in Jos prison break; recover arms and ammunition

Troops of Operation Safe Haven, acting on credible intelligence, have bursted and neutralised a notorious gang of kidnappers in Plateau State.

Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, January 21, said that the syndicate has been on the watchlist of Operation SAFE HAVEN and believed to have masterminded the recent kidnap incidences on the Plateau.

The syndicate is also believed to have participated in the Jos prison jail break on 28 November 2021.

The syndicate met its waterloo when troops of Operation Safe Haven tracked them to Gyero general area where they plan and carry out their nefarious activities.

The kidnappers on sighting the troops opened fire. Our troops responded with superior fire power resulting in the killing of three members.

Items recovered from the syndicate includes, one AK-47 Rifle, 2 AK-47 rifle magazines, 101 live rounds of 7. 62mm ammunition and one tricycle (Keke Napep).

Other…