Body of baby boy found inside freezer after neighbours heard anguished screams

The body of a baby boy was found wrapped in a plastic sheet inside a chest freezer.

Neighbours living on the quiet street in Corowa, around 40 miles from Albury on the New South Wales-Victoria border in Australia, heard anguished screams of a baby at around 10pm on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Days before the baby’s cry was heard, the child’s mum, Kylie Patten, had posted a disturbing picture of her baby on Facebook with images of satanic demons and insects overlaying his face.

A relative had alerted police about their concerns for three-month-old Kevin John Patten’s welfare.

When officers went to the house on Wednesday evening. Jan. 19, they found the baby’s body in the freezer.

The freezer was seized as evidence around 3pm on Thursday, Jan. 20, and the family has vacated the property, which remains a crime scene.

Local detectives have been joined by the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad to set up Strike Force Walumil as they probe the infant’s death.

A…