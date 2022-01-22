Car winner, 108 others emerge in Glo Joy Unlimited Promo in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Thursday hosted the 17th prize presentation event of the ongoing Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza Promo. The event which was the second presentation to be held in the city had 109 jubilant prize winners of different items, including a brand new car and valuable home appliances.

Patrick Obekpa, a 52-year-old realtor in Gwarimpa, Abuja, emerged the 14th star prize winner of a brand new Kia Rio car at the event. The obviously thrilled winner expressed his joy saying, “I was on my way to the office when I got the call that I had won the car. Everything since that point has been like a dream. I have for a few months been saving up to replace my old car which was involved in an accident. That is why this gesture from Glo is stunning. I am forever bonded for life with the Glo brand from today.”

In all, 32 refrigerator winners were announced at the event, while 38 television set and power generator winners respectively emerged. One of the…