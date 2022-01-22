FBI finally reveals that blogger Gabby Petito was killed her boyfriend Brian Laundrie before he committed suicide

Four months after the mysterious death of YouTuber and blogger, Gabby Petito, the FBI has revealed that her boyfriend , Brian Laundrie “admitted responsibility” for her murder in a notebook found with his body.

Brian Laundrie, 23, shot himself after Petito was found in September 2021 strangled in a Wyoming campground. The couple had been on a cross-country road trip in their van that Gabby Petito documented on YouTube.



But Laundrie returned alone to his family home in North Port, Florida, on 1 September without Petito sparking outcry by her family over her disappearance . Weeks later her body was found.

The murder of Petito, 22, drew national media attention and the FBI placed Laundrie as a person of interest in her death but weeks after disappearing, Laundrie’s own body was found in a Florida nature preserve near his parents’ home on 20 October

“The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby…