“It’s either private, first or business class”

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has said that when it comes to travelling, flying economy class is not an option.

Sharing Steve Harvey’s popular video about how flying First Class exposes one to better things, the mother of two said she always cut her coat according to her size but her mindset is never going to be economy.

“Whenever I think of travelling Eco isn’t an option. And that is not pride! More like drive.,” she wrote.

“Make I remain here till I earn it…private/first/biz class or nada!”