Missing mother of two in Lagos found dead, her body allegedly mutilated and buried by her trado-medical doctor

Mercy Henry, the mother of two who was declared missing in Lagos state in December 2021, has been found dead.

Mercy went missing on December 16 after she left her home to see a trado-medical doctor in Ijegun, a suburb in Lagos state. She however did not return home on the said day, leaving her family in total despair. They began to call all her friends and one of them named Ayo who resides in Port Harcourt, informed them that on that same day, Mercy called her asking for a N30, 000 loan. According to Ayo, Mercy told her that she was ill and needed the money. Ayo told the family that the money left her account by 1.59pm on the same day and that by 2.02pm, Mercy’s phone was turned off and had remained switched off.

With her information, the police traced the account she sent the money to one Mayowa who happened to be Mercy’s Trado-medical doctor. Mercy had given birth to one of her daughters with the assistance of Mayowa.

Using the information supplied by Ayo, the police…