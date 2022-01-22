Police uncover IPOB/ESN terror camp in Imo, recover IEDs, arms and ammunition (photos)

The police in Imo state have uncovered a camp run by the proscribed IPOB/ ESN terror group in the state.

A statement released by CSP Michael Abattam, the state police public relations officer, says the militia wing made a forest at Onicha in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA of Imo State, their operational base where they go out to” perpetrate heinous crimes which includes terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery and killing of innocent citizens”.

Abattam said based on a piece of information, the Imo Command’s tactical teams, having carried out diligent surveillance of the criminal hideouts, on January 18, stormed the deadly terror camp. The hoodlums on sighting the police operatives open fire on them. The gallant and battle-ready police operatives swiftly returned the fire. In the fierce gun battle, one of the hoodlums was neutralized while others scampered into the adjoining bushes fatally injured with gunshot injuries.

On combing the bush and searching the terror camp, the…