President Buhari mourns murdered five-year-old Hanifa, asks Justice Ministry to uphold integrity in her case

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the nation’s condolences to the family of the five-year-old school girl Hanifa Abubakar whose body was discovered in a shallow grave in Kano after near two months of fruitless search.

In a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the President in the same breath praised the work of the police and the secret service in unraveling the mystery behind the disappearance of Hanifa, and particularly for the arrest of her teacher and his other accomplices suspected of the child’s kidnap and murder.

President Buhari said the family and the whole nation which followed up on Hanifa’s travail every day since her disappearance in December last year were hoping for the girl to have been rescued alive and well, adding however that the very thorough and painstaking detective operation by the law enforcement bodies, leading to the discovery of the corpse and the arrest of the suspects who have already made confessions was commendable,…