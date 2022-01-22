Veteran South African actor, Patrick Shai allegedly commits suicide days after apologizing to Cassper Nyovest for insulting his mother

Veteran South African actor, Patrick Shai died after he allegedly committed suicide.

His family confirmed that he passed away on Saturday morning, 22 January 2022.

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of the veteran actor Ntate Patrick Shai.

“He passed away this morning.

“We sincerely ask you to give the family time to process this painful loss. More details will be shared in due course,” the statement read.

Shai is believed to have committed suicide by hanging himself in the garage of his Dobsonville home on Saturday, 22 January 2022.

Shai’s death comes just days after he made headlines for threatening violence towards rapper Cassper Nyovest and his mother.

However, Shai ended up apologising for his remarks following some backlash online, including from Cassper himself.

In his apology video, Shai apologised to Cassper for his strong language towards his mother.

Shai said he should have known better as an older person and…