12 Tunisian players to miss clash with Nigeria after testing positive for COVID

Twelve Tunisian players alongside Mondher Kebaier, the head coach, have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday’s round of 16 clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Coach Kebaier was absent during the pre-match press conference on Saturday January 22, at the media centre of the Roumdje Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Jalal Al-Qadri, Tunisia’s assistant coach, addressed journalists during the press conference.

He said Wahbi Khazri, captain of the Carthage Eagles, and eleven others have contracted COVID-19 and will not be available for the game.

The other eleven players are Aissa Laidouni, Dylan Bronn, Ghaylène Chaalali, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Mohamed Romdhane, Ali Maâloul, Ben Hmida, Aymen Dahmen Yoann Touzgha and Issam Jebali.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha is suspended from the game.

Tunisia qualified for the round of 16 after finishing as one of the four best losers in the group stage. They won…