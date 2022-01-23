Actress Mercy Aigbe shows off her ‘boo’, Kazim Adeoti ahead of his birthday

By
Headliners
-
2


Actress Mercy Aigbe shows off her

Actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to Instagram to show off her ‘boo’ Kazim Adeoti, a partner/investor with IbakaTV, ahead of his birthday.

 

Sharing their loved-up photo on the platform, the actress wrote; 

 

It’s my Boo’s birthday in a bit 

Cc @kazimadeoti thank you for being amazing 

 

Actress Mercy Aigbe shows off her

 

In another post, Mercy Aigbe described Kazim as her “best friend”. She wrote; 

 

Couldn’t pick which slide is my fav, so I decided to post all

I think first slide is my fav tho 

I can’t wait to wish my best friend a happy birthday…. 

I celebrate God’s goodness in your life Alhaji Kazim Adeoti @kazimadeoti

Alhamdulillah 

#Jan24thbaby

 

Actress Mercy Aigbe shows off her

Actress Mercy Aigbe shows off her



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR