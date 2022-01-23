Actress Mercy Aigbe shows off her ‘boo’, Kazim Adeoti ahead of his birthday

Actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to Instagram to show off her ‘boo’ Kazim Adeoti, a partner/investor with IbakaTV, ahead of his birthday.
Sharing their loved-up photo on the platform, the actress wrote;
It’s my Boo’s birthday in a bit
Cc @kazimadeoti thank you for being amazing
In another post, Mercy Aigbe described Kazim as her “best friend”. She wrote;
Couldn’t pick which slide is my fav, so I decided to post all
I think first slide is my fav tho
I can’t wait to wish my best friend a happy birthday….
I celebrate God’s goodness in your life Alhaji Kazim Adeoti @kazimadeoti
Alhamdulillah
#Jan24thbaby
