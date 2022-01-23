Ghana head coach, Milovan Rajevac sacked over 2021 AFCON failure after he vowed not to resign 

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has been sacked just four days after the country’s disastrous outing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The decision was taken by Ghana FA on Saturday morning after the Black Stars crashed out of the 33rd edition of the AFCON without winning a match. Their 3-2 loss against debutants, Comoros Island on Tuesday sent them packing from the tournament.

This comes after the Ministry of Youth and Sports ordered the GFA to review the work and capacity of the Black Stars head coach.

“The Ministry made it clear to the GFA that the people of Ghana have lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success. The Ministry, therefore, asked the GFA to review the work and capacity of the Black Stars technical team led by the head coach Milovan Rajevac,” the Minister said in a statement.

He also ordered the GFA to dissolve the Black Stars Management Committee.

“Following the emergency meeting, the Ministry,…