I can never return to your party

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday January 22, told leaders of Peoples Democratic Party that he can never return to the opposition party where he was elected as Nigeria’s President for two terms.

Obasanjo renounced his membership of the party, when he fell out with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in the buildup to the 2015 election.

Addressing the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu and other stakeholders who visited him in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, the former President said he had no intention to return to partisan politics or the PDP.

Those on the team include PDP Vice Presidential candidate in 2019 election, Peter Obi, former Governors, Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Donald Duke (Cross River).

Obasanjo who addressed the larger gathering of PDP stakeholders after a closed door meeting, admitted that having governed Nigeria twice on the PDP platform, the party would continue to be part of his…