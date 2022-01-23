I don’t support the call for the release of Igboho, he must be regretting his actions by now – Sarkin Fulani

Saliu Abdulkadir, the evicted Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State has said that Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho must be regretting his role in Igangan eviction by now.

Following killing of some residents of Igangan community in Ibarapa axis of Oyo State in January 2021, Igboho stormed the community and issued a week ultimatum to the herders in the community and the Sarkin Fulani to vacate their settlement.

As tension rose in the community, the entire Gaa Seriki (the Sarki’s settlement) was razed down, while the Fulani leader, his wives and children and other members of his family scampered for safety.

Commenting on the incident one year after in an interview with Daily Trust, the Sarkin Fulani said any time he remembers the January 22, 2021 incident, he cried. He also maintained his innocence over the incidents of kidnapping and killings in the community.

Abdulkadir said;