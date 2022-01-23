President Buhari speaks with Super Eagles players, charges the team to keep making Nigerians happy (video)

President Buhari on Sunday morning, January 23, gave a pep talk to the Super Eagles, ahead of their second-round match against Tunisia tonight in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Speaking via video conference from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President spoke with Coach Augustine Eguavoen, Captain Ahmed Musa, Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), and Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (retd).

Mentioning two of the players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon, by name, President Buhari urged the Super Eagles to continue making Nigerians happy, not only by winning the second round match, but to eventually lift the trophy.

The President said

“You’ve been doing Nigeria proud. You’ve been winning. Please keep on winning. The Federal Government is supporting you, and I say thank you to all the technical crew and the players.. Please keep doing the country proud.”

The President applauded the…